Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 66,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 44,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Kaixin Auto Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

