Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 2,558,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,132,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kavango Resources

In related news, insider Brett Grist bought 1,353,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). In related news, insider Ben Turney acquired 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($79,587.42). Also, insider Brett Grist acquired 1,353,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.