Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.43

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 38155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $737.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

