Kennedy Investment Group Acquires Shares of 1,509 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

