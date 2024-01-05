Kennedy Investment Group Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

