Kennedy Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $267,519,171. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $251.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.24 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.