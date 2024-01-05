Kennedy Investment Group Sells 6,522 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

