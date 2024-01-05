Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Up 3.6%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kenon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 60.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 260,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 117.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

