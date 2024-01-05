KeyCorp Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INVH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

INVH opened at $33.98 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

