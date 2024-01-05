KeyCorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

