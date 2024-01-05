Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

