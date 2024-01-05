Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 222,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 153,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,510. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

