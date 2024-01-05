KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.48. 69,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,072. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.