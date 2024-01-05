KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $546.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.40. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

