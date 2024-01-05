Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

NYSE:KNF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Knife River has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

