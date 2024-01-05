Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Trading Up 2.7%

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 68,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 271,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,532,000 after buying an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,800,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,169,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.