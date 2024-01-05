Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 2.2% Higher

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.45). 334,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 293,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.42).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
