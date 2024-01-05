Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.64

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 212355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

