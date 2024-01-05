Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 665 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,862,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

