Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,889 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

