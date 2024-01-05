Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,343 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 282,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

