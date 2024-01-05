Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

