Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

