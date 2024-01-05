Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

