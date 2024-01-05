Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 356,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

