Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 685.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 54,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $52.56 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

