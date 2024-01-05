KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.14. 2,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFVG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

