KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 0.7% Higher

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. 4,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

