Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $80.74. 34,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 145,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

