Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average of $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

