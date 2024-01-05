Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 4.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 65,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $741.39 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $420.36 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

