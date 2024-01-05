Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.68 on Friday, reaching $736.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,476. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $711.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.66. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $420.36 and a 52 week high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

