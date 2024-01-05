Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.150 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $105.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

