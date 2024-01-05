Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 5,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
