Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 698 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

ITW stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. 298,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,045. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

