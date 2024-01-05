Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 2,253 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Markel Group worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

