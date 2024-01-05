Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 8,290 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 4.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 142,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,878. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

