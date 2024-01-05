Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 318,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 472,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

