Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,217. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

