Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

