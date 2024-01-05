Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Kirby worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.64. 104,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,948. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $1,158,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

