Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

