Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,671 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.20. The stock had a trading volume of 156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,939. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

