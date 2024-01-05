Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE remained flat at $102.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,276,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,782. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

