Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of Acuity Brands worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,701,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $27,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

