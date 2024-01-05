Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,016 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.5% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.53. 1,658,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

