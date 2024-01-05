Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 13,402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.2 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,450,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.