Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 32,086 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.97. 2,734,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.