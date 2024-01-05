Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 33,569 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 276,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.