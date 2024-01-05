Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 572 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

GE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. 1,405,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,371. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

